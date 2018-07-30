ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Hitting the right notes: The 5 best karaoke spots in New York City, ranked

Do you feel a song coming on?

Not counting bars that only incidentally offer karaoke, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top karaoke establishments around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you feel the need for a rousing singalong.

1. Harmony Karaoke KTV



Topping the list is Harmony Karaoke KTV. Located at 41-13 150th St., Floor 1, in Flushing, it's the highest rated karaoke spot in New York City, boasting a whopping five stars out of 211 reviews on Yelp.

Reviewers love its friendly service, reasonable prices, clean and comfortable rooms, and fast updates for recent songs, as well as its extensive selection of songs in multiple languages.

2. Karaoke City



Koreatown's Karaoke City, located at 22 W. 32nd St., Floor 7 (between Broadway and Fifth Avenue), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the karaoke spot 4.5 stars out of 132 reviews for its good sound system, wide song selection and large rooms.

The wide-ranging drinks menu includes plenty of Korean options like apple and lychee soju, as well as an hourlong open bar special.

3. Karaoke Duet 35



Karaoke Duet 35, a karaoke spot in Midtown near Koreatown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 418 Yelp reviews. Customers praise its good service, large rooms and ease of song selection with a provided iPad. Head over to 53 W. 35th St., Floor 2 (between Fifth and Sixth avenues) to see for yourself.

4. Spot Karaoke & Lounge



Also over in the Koreatown area, check out Spot Karaoke & Lounge, which has earned four stars out of 293 reviews on Yelp. With lots of room for large parties and bulk deals on drinks and food, it's set up to handle special occasions. You can find the lounge at 34 W. 32nd St., Floor 9 (between Broadway and Fifth Avenue).

5. Radio Star Karaoke



Last but not least, there's Radio Star Karaoke, a Midtown favorite with four stars out of 275 reviews for its large rooms and ease of song selection through a website. Stop by 3 W. 35th St. (between Fifth and Sixth avenues) to hit up the bar and karaoke spot next time you're in the mood.
