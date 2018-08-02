LONG BEACH INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Long Beach International Film Festival featuring skateboarding movie from hometown filmmaker

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon reports on the Long Beach native whose film will be featured at the Long Beach International Film Festival.

By
LONG BEACH, Nassau County (WABC) --
During these first four days of August, more than 50 films will be screened as part of the Long Beach International Film Festival, and among the movies to be shown there will be one from a Long Beach native.

Brian Adamkievicz is in pursuit of twin passions.

"I started skateboarding, here in Long Beach, my first time ever when I was 10-years-old," Adamkievicz said. "And then just watching skate videos with my friends, I just fell in love with filmmaking."

His latest film will be shown as part of a program called "Shorts On The Beach" at this year's Long Beach International Film Festival.

"Being a filmmaker in Long Beach, it's always just a passion of mine to get a film of mine screened and supported by my hometown," Adamkievicz said.

His movie "Build Ramps Not Walls" was called the best student documentary at this year's Cannes Film Festival in France.

It's a response to President Trump's plan to build a wall between Mexico and the U.S.

Adamkievicz traveled to Punta de Mita to build a park with one of the kids he taught to skateboard.

"He was born in Mexico and he goes to school there, and he comes to Long Beach to visit every summer," Adamkievicz said. "So with his fear of not being able to come back here, we built the park."

Adamkievicz said he never expected a movie about that would become such a big deal.

"I thought this film would be like an online web clip," Adamkievicz said. "Now, we won at Cannes and we're in the Long Beach Film Festival, so it's really just a dream come true of how much notice and success this project is receiving."

FOR MORE:

More Eyewitness News coverage of the festival here

Check out the festival's website here

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlong beach international film festivalsandy kenyonPresident Donald TrumpimmigrationNew York CityNassau CountyLong Beach
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LONG BEACH INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
Film festival kickoff good news for L.I. pediatric hospital
Enjoy an international film festival on a beach!
Long Beach International Film Festival 2016
More long beach international film festival
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
NSYNC star Lance Bass thwarted in bid to buy 'Brady Bunch' house
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Christopher Robin'
3 scrumptious food and drink events in NYC this weekend
From Broadway to Hollywood, 'Freaky Friday' returns to TV
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News