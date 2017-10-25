ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest

OAK LAWN, Ill. --
Babies at Advocate Children's Hospital dressed up Tuesday as part of the hospital's annual Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Costume Contest.

The public can vote on their favorite costume until noon Oct. 31 on the hospital's Facebook page.

Babies at both the Oak Lawn and Park Ridge campuses will participate in the contest, which awards winning parents with a Babies 'R' Us gift card.

Last year, more than 40 babies joined the contest with parents transforming the preemies into superheroes, mermaids, Star Wars characters and even Hostess Twinkies.

The NICU is where critically ill infants are cared for after experiencing a premature birth or other medical complications. Sometimes they are there for months of intensive care.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenthalloweenbabyPark RidgeOak Lawn
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Fats Domino, amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer, dies at 89
Use makeup to transform for Halloween
Weinstein accuser speaks out in New York
Backstage with Sandy: Jimmy Kimmel returns to Brooklyn
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Investigators find possible human remains at LI park
Brother of Vegas shooter suspected of child porn possession
Fats Domino, amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer, dies at 89
Teens may face life in prison if convicted of murder after thrown rock kills man
Fire burns through row of businesses in Queens
Man fined for singing '90s dance tune in car
Criminal complaint in fatal home invasion reveals disturbing details
2 NJ boys missing since 1975 added to FBI website
Show More
Police searching for woman who stole dog from front yard
Athlete who kneeled says he was refused service at restaurant
Texting while crossing street in one state will cost you
2 dead in shooting on Grambling State campus, search on for suspect
Health officials probe Legionnaires' cluster in Queens
More News
Photos
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
More Photos