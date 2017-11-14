ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

How to get tickets to a Wheel of Fortune night at The Paley Center

Sandy Kenyon has more on a Wheel of Fortune tickets.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Paley Center is celebrating the 35th anniversary of Wheel of Fortune, the highest rated syndicated show in television history, with an event with Pat Sajak and Vanna White in person on Wednesday!

Pat Sajak and Vanna White with series executive producer Harry Friedman as they take a spin through Wheel history, reliving memorable moments.

They will also discuss how the game show is produced on a daily basis, as well as how the program has evolved through the decades.

The evening will feature classic clips, and they will take questions from the audience.

Eyewitness News entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon is serving as moderator.

The discussion will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The event kicks off the Wheel of Fortune: 35 Years as America's Game exhibit at the Paley Center for Media. It features interactive games, photos, memorabilia, and videos - all on display until December 3.

If you'd like to get tickets to the event and the exhibit, go to paley.me/wheel.
