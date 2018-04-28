ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Avengers: Infinity War' cast's self-portraits from 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' up for auction

The "Avengers: Infinity War" cast drew sketched their characters during commercial breaks during "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" over the past week. (Jimmy Kimmel Live!)

"Avengers: Infinity War" fans now have a chance to bid on a one-of-a-kind piece of memorabilia while supporting a good cause.

During Avengers Week on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", Zoe Saldana, Chadwick Boseman, Robert Downey Jr. and other cast members were given colored pens and paper and tasked with drawing their character during the commercial break. Their creations range from Downey Jr.'s detailed interpretation of Iron Man to Don Cheadle simply writing his character's name and autographing his work of art.


As part of parent company Disney's $100 million commitment to reimagine children's patient journeys in and out of hospitals, Marvel donated the 19 unique sketches to Starlight Children's Foundation.

Starlight Children's Foundation is now auctioning off the sketches to support its mission of bringing comfort and joy to hospitalized children and their families. Bidding is open until May 10.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios, ABC and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmarvel comicsmarveljimmy kimmelABCcharitydisney
