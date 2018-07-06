SANDY KENYON

'Icons & Innovators' explores art of great conversation

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon reports on the record-breaking popularity of podcasts and learns about one host's artistic vision.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
At New York Public Radio, one host is going back to the future, discovering the joys of a leisurely talk with a beginning, a middle and an end.

Susan Fales-Hill believes a great conversation can change your life, which is why she interviews "Icons & Innovators" for her live event series by that name.

"It's about delving into ideas with enough breathing room and time and space to actually absorb them and listen," she said.

The sharing began in Fales-Hill's parent's living room on the Upper West Side. She said she "grew up around extraordinary, creative minds."

Her mother was an actress and entertainer Josephine Premice. Diahann Carroll, Maya Angelou, Richard Burton and many more are among those hanging out in that salon.

"These people were all in my home," she said.

Her series is carrying on a family tradition, but it's also part of a trend.

"We turn on our computers, and we've got a million images, and there are a million headlines screaming out to us and screaming at us to pay attention to them, and everything is super urgent," Fales-Hill said. "And the world of podcasts is a world that tells you to slow down, take your time and doesn't inundate all of your senses."

To listen to an episode Susan Fales-Hill recorded with George C. Wolfe, CLICK HERE/.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsandy kenyonpodcast
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANDY KENYON
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Christopher Robin'
Hometown filmmaker's movie to play at major film festival
South Street Seaport's Pier 17 reborn after Superstorm Sandy
National Dance Institute program aims to empower, motivate kids
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'
More sandy kenyon
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
NSYNC star Lance Bass thwarted in bid to buy 'Brady Bunch' house
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Christopher Robin'
3 scrumptious food and drink events in NYC this weekend
From Broadway to Hollywood, 'Freaky Friday' returns to TV
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News