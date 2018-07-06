'Icons & Innovators' explores art of great conversation

NEW YORK (WABC) --At New York Public Radio, one host is going back to the future, discovering the joys of a leisurely talk with a beginning, a middle and an end.
Susan Fales-Hill believes a great conversation can change your life, which is why she interviews "Icons & Innovators" for her live event series by that name.
"It's about delving into ideas with enough breathing room and time and space to actually absorb them and listen," she said.
The sharing began in Fales-Hill's parent's living room on the Upper West Side. She said she "grew up around extraordinary, creative minds."
Her mother was an actress and entertainer Josephine Premice. Diahann Carroll, Maya Angelou, Richard Burton and many more are among those hanging out in that salon.
"These people were all in my home," she said.
Her series is carrying on a family tradition, but it's also part of a trend.
"We turn on our computers, and we've got a million images, and there are a million headlines screaming out to us and screaming at us to pay attention to them, and everything is super urgent," Fales-Hill said. "And the world of podcasts is a world that tells you to slow down, take your time and doesn't inundate all of your senses."
