ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

These songs are turning 20 in 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

Can you believe these songs are about to turn two decades old? (AP Photo)

Brace yourself for this one: come 2018, it will have been 20 years since Steven Tyler first ripped your heart open with "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing."

Two decades since Britney Spears sauntered through a high school gymnasium singing "...Baby One More Time."

Yes, even 20 years since Will Smith first started "Getting Jiggy wit It."

These are just some of the countless other hits that will reach the big 2-0 after we ring in 2018:
  • "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" - Backstreet Boys
  • "Nice & Slow" - Usher
  • "All My Life" - K-Ci & JoJo
  • "You Make Me Wanna..." - Usher
  • "Adia" - Sara McLachlan
  • "My All" - Mariah Carey
  • "Truly Madly Deeply" - Savage Garden
  • "The Boy Is Mine" - Brandy & Monica
  • "You're Still the One" - Shania Twain
  • "The First Night" - Monica
  • "How Do I Live" - LeAnn Rimes
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenthistorymusicmusic newsfun stuff
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
NBC not giving Matt Lauer payout on his contract
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Architect Bjarke Ingels
Sandy Kenyon: There's nothing wonderful about 'Wonder Wheel'
Don't miss your favorite movies on '25 Days of Christmas'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Authorities believed to have found remains of 3-year-old
Senate tax bill: Here's how it affects you
Is Comey trolling Trump on social media?
NJ state troopers, officers who volunteered in Puerto Rico arrive home
Man charged after he was found with missing teen
Trump heads to NYC to host series of fundraisers
2 officers hurt when police car is struck, crashes into store
Pastor charged with improper sexual contact with teen girl
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: NYC man says iPhone 6 exploded in his hands
Cuomo makes third visit to Puerto Rico since hurricane
WATCH: Nanny chases down package thief
79 alleged child predators, child porn offenders arrested
Suspects sought for attacking woman in apartment building
More News
Top Video
Authorities believed to have found remains of 3-year-old
EXCLUSIVE: NYC man says iPhone 6 exploded in his hands
Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI
NYPD graduates K-9s, names them after fallen officers
More Video