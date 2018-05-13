Actor Jim Parsons was hurt while performing on Broadway Saturday and was forced to cancel his evening performance.The "Big Bang Theory" star is currently in the Broadway revival of "The Boys in The Band."During the matinee, Parsons reportedly tripped and fell, forcing him to limp off the stage.People who said they attended the performance indicated on Twitter that Parsons tripped during the encore and limped off while other cast members took their bows.The show canceled Saturday night's performance, writing on Twitter one of the cast members suffered a minor injury.Parsons is part of the ensemble cast of the 50th anniversary production of the landmark play about gay life in the pre-Stonewall era.----------