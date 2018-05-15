NEW YORK (WABC) --Jay- Z will be in court in Lower Manhattan Tuesday after being ordered to testify in a case involving his former fashion brand.
The hip hop mogul was accused of ignoring two previous orders to testify as the SEC investigates Iconix Brand Group.
The group acquired Jay- Z's Rocawear clothing brand more than a decade ago.
He's expected to be questioned about the value of the brand's trademark, and his involvement after the sale.
