Jay-Z due in court to face SEC questions in financial probe

It is connection with the Rocawear case. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Jay- Z will be in court in Lower Manhattan Tuesday after being ordered to testify in a case involving his former fashion brand.

The hip hop mogul was accused of ignoring two previous orders to testify as the SEC investigates Iconix Brand Group.

The group acquired Jay- Z's Rocawear clothing brand more than a decade ago.

He's expected to be questioned about the value of the brand's trademark, and his involvement after the sale.

