Jay-Z lawyers say SEC is star-struck in its deposition quest

Lawyers for the rapper will be in court on Tuesday.

NEW YORK --
Lawyers for Jay-Z say the Securities and Exchange Commission is star-struck in its quest to interview the rapper in connection with a financial probe.

The lawyers on Tuesday will tell U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe at a Manhattan hearing why the SEC shouldn't question Jay-Z for more than one day.

Gardephe last week challenged the lawyers to say why Jay-Z shouldn't have to submit to interviews for as many days as necessary.

Jay-Z's lawyers argued in court papers on Monday that he's too busy getting ready for a world tour and that the SEC appears to be on a "celebrity hunt."

They also say he doesn't have much relevant knowledge to add to an SEC probe of the Iconix Brand Group. Jay-Z sold his Rocawear apparel brand to Iconix in 2007.

