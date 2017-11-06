ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Jeopardy!' honoring champion who lost cancer fight

EMBED </>More Videos

Learn more about "Jeopardy!" champion Cindy Stowell who lost her battle with cancer.

LOS ANGELES --
"Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions" kicks off Monday night, and this year the show is paying a special tribute to "Jeopardy!" Champion, Cindy Stowell.

You may recall she died of cancer last year just days before her appearance on "Jeopardy!" aired. She won six contests in a row and more than $103,000, some of which she donated to cancer research.

The 41-year-old Texas woman taped the episodes in August and September 2016 while battling Stage 4 colon cancer. She died Dec. 5, 2016.

"Jeopardy!" says Stowell was sent advance copies of her first three episodes and watched them in the hospital. The show says it also expedited Stowell her prize money so she could donate some of it to the nonprofit Cancer Research Institute.

In her honor during the "Tournament of Champions," Alex Trebek, the contestants, and the entire "Jeopardy!" staff and crew will be wearing ribbons and pins to raise awareness and funds for the fight against colon cancer while remembering an incredible champion.

In recognition of Stowell's achievement, "Jeopardy!" will donate $10,000 to the Cancer Research Institute in her memory.

You can donate too. Click here for more

"Jeopardy!" airs on ABC7 weeknights at 7 p.m. EST.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentjeopardycancer
Load Comments
Related
Jeopardy! contestant wins $103K, donates to cancer research before death
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Tom Hanks helps with marriage proposal at book festival
Mother of 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon dies
Fans celebrate unveiling of Selena's Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Netflix cuts ties with Kevin Spacey after sexual harassment allegations
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Texas community reeling after church shooting leaves 26 dead
Texas church shooting: What we know about alleged gunman
Heroes: Men chase down Texas church shooting suspect
More about the Texas church shooting victims
Shalane Flanagan, Geoffrey Kamworor win TCS New York City Marathon
NYPD detective struck by minivan while investigating stabbing
6-year-old reportedly kidnapped by babysitter found safe
Mother of 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon dies
Show More
Anthony Weiner to report to prison for sexting conviction
NYPD officer proposes at TCS NYC Marathon finish line
Woman from NJ jailed in Zimbabwe for tweets about president
Bus drivers in 4 Nassau County school districts go on strike
Young Bronx father found fatally shot inside home
More News
Top Video
Texas community reeling after church shooting leaves 26 dead
Funeral for NJ man killed in truck terror attack
Anthony Weiner to report to prison for sexting conviction
6-year-old reportedly kidnapped by babysitter found safe
More Video