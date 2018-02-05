ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

John Mahoney, who played dad on 'Frasier', dies at 77

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7's Janet Davies interviews Oak Park's John Mahoney. (Matt Sayles/AP Photo)

CHICAGO --
A representative for John Mahoney says the actor known playing the cranky dad on "Frasier" has died. He was 77.

Mahoney's longtime manager, Paul Martino, said Monday that Mahoney died Sunday in Chicago after a brief hospitalization. The cause of death was not immediately announced.

Mahoney played Martin Crane, father of Kelsey Grammer's Frasier and David Hyde Pierce's Niles. The series, a hit spinoff of "Cheers," aired from 1993 to 2004.

Mahoney's recent roles included guest appearances on "Hot in Cleveland" and a 2015 episode of "Foyle's War."

The British-born Mahoney made Chicago his adopted hometown.
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttheaterfamous deathfamous deathscelebrity deathsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
John Mahoney stars in play at Steppenwolf Theater
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Paul Simon announces his planned retirement
Second act for Second Stage
Where to spot a celebrity in New York City
Super Bowl selfie kid explains Justin Timberlake moment
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
8-year-old girl among 2 pediatric flu deaths confirmed in NYC
Market meltdown as Dow plunges 1,100 points
Well-known rabbi killed after getting flat tire in NYC
AccuWeather Alert: Wintry Wednesday for New York City area
Dad, daughter charged with incest after having baby together
Off-duty trooper saves choking baby
Kevin Hart tries to rush Super Bowl stage
Police: Man with gun impersonated ICE agent
Show More
Exclusive: Victim speaks out about terrifying home invasion
Freight trains better equipped with safety tech than passenger trains
Mayor Bill de Blasio in hot seat at Albany hearing
Young mother found decapitated and dismembered, police say
Ruling expected in case involving cop's Taser use during fight
More News
Top Video
The Giants Super Bowl commercial everyone is talking about
Search for suspect in series of slashings in Greenwich Village
This woman turned her love of makeup into big money
Where to spot a celebrity in New York City
More Video