ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Johnny Galecki returns as David on 'Roseanne,' reunites with Sara Gilbert

(Abc Television Network/YouTube)

Sara Gilbert and Johnny Galecki are on the small screen together once again.

Tuesday night's episode of the Roseanne reboot saw a reunion between David and Darlene.

Galecki reprised his role as David Healy, who is now a father, with Darlene, to Harris and Mark.

Young Mark is named after his uncle. On the original show, David's brother, Mark, was played by Glenn Quinn. Because Quinn passed away in 2002, his character in the reboot has also died, and this affects David.

In the wake of his brother's death, David left to travel the world and do charity work. Darlene has to raise the kids on her own and David has rarely returned home, leading to a strained relationship between the two.

In the episode, David returns to try to be a part of his kids' lives again. The end of the episode leaves open the possibility that David will make another appearance on the show.

Since the original Roseanne, Gilbert and Galecki have appeared as potential love interests on The Big Bang Theory.

Though the episode is called "Darlene v. David," it also saw the return of another fan favorite: Beverly Harris, played by Estelle Parsons.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentroseannetelevisionwatercoolerbuzzworthyABC
Related
LIST: Era of TV revivals - What's old is new again!
Premiere date announced and 1st official photo of 'Roseanne' revival!
Official trailer released for 'Roseanne' revival!
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The women of 'Scandal' on female empowerment
OMG! Look back at 'Scandal' before it ends
7 times 'Scandal' fans loved Olivia and Fitz's romance
2018 Tribeca Film Festival mixes old with new
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Alabama endures NYC 'poop train' that 'smells like death'
7 months after Maria, island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico
Police: 3-year-old toddler accidentally shoots pregnant mom
Professional wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino dies at 82
'Metal fatigue' eyed in Southwest incident that killed woman
Woman killed on Southwest jet was mom of 2 from New Mexico
Passengers: Pilot of Southwest flight is a hero
Retired nurse helped critically injured Southwest passenger
Show More
Trapped couple rescued from fast-moving fire above NJ deli
Teen girl attacked in grocery store with can of Chef Boyardee
Wheelchair-bound ex-MTA bus driver found stabbed to death
Beloved former first lady Barbara Bush dies at 92
ICE arrests 225 people in 6 days in NYC, Long Island, Hudson Valley
More News