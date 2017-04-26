ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jonathan Demme, 'Silence of the Lambs' director, dies at 73 in NYC apartment

Jonathan Demme attends the premiere of "Song One" hosted by The Cinema Society and Tod's at the Landmark Sunshine Cinema on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
Jonathan Demme, the eclectic, ever-enthusiastic filmmaker behind the Oscar winners "The Silence of the Lambs" and "Philadelphia," and the director of one of the most seminal concert films ever made, the Talking Heads' "Stop Making Sense," has died. He was 73.

Demme's publicist, Annalee Paulo, said Demme died Wednesday morning in his Manhattan, New York apartment, surrounded by his wife, Joanna, and three children. Demme died from complications from esophageal cancer, she said.

Demme broke into moviemaking under the B-movie master Roger Corman in the early 1970s. "The Silence of the Lambs," the 1991 thriller starring Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter and Jodie Foster as an FBI analyst, brought him a new level of fame. The film earned him a directing Oscar, as well as best picture. Hopkins and Foster also earned best acting trophies for their roles.

"The Silence of the Lambs," however, was an outlier in his filmography, which was scattered across comedy, drama and music. His screwball comedy "Something Wild" starred Jeff Bridges and Melanie Griffith. "Philadelphia," with Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington, was one of the first major Hollywood films to confront the AIDS crisis.

Demme last year released his latest concert film, "Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids," on Netflix. Timberlake, a passionate fan of "Stop Making Sense," sought out Demme to direct it.

"I've come to believe, and I kind of felt this when we did 'Stop Making Sense,' that shooting live music is kind of like the purest form of filmmaking," Demme told The Associated Press. "There's no script to worry about. It's not a documentary, so you don't have to wonder where this story is going and what we can use. It's just: Here come the musicians. Here come the dancers. The curtain goes up. They have at it and we get to respond in the best way possible to what they're doing up there."

Demme made numerous films with Neil Young ("Heart of Gold," ''Neil Young Trunk Show," ''Neil Young Journeys") as well as a documentary of Spalding Grey's monologues ("Swimming in Cambodia") and a film with the singer-songwriter Robin Hitchcock ("Storefront Hitchcock")

"Jonathan was a born movie-maker: He loved people and he loved filming them. Fictional or actual, he caught so many lives and glimpses of lives and framed them for others to enjoy," said Hitchcock. "Jonathan was a true keeper of souls, and now we must celebrate his."

Demme most recently directed an episode of the Fox police drama "Shots Fired," scheduled to air Thursday. Demme also completed a film for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, to debut July 1.

PHOTOS: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Related Topics:
entertainmentfamous deathmoviesu.s. & worldNew YorkNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The Trend: Beyonce creates scholarship fund
Singer Ella Fitzgerald celebrated on what would have been her 100th birthday
See the trailer for ABC's 'Dirty Dancing'
'Dancing with the Stars' - men vs. women, and a surprising elimination
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
No jail time for truck driver in LI limo crash after guilty plea
Man kills infant daughter, himself on Facebook Live
'Superbug' fungus emerges as new menace in NY and NJ hospitals
Parking scam revealed in Cobble Hill
Couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart
NYPD officer in deadly crash charged with manslaughter
2 busted at JFK, accused of smuggling cocaine taped to body
Show More
Yuck! Banned yak meat smuggled in sweaters at JFK Airport
Woman struck by hammock that fell 5 stories in Manhattan
11 ex-employees sue Fox over alleged racial discrimination
MTA on Amtrak: 'They've heard loud and clear the frustrations'
Police: Men pose as construction workers for home invasion
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
More Photos