Judge won't dismiss lawsuit filed by brother of JonBenet Ramsey

A judge has declined to dismiss a $750 million defamation lawsuit filed against CBS by JonBenet Ramsey's brother.The Boulder Daily Camera reports a circuit court judge in Michigan on Friday denied a motion by CBS and other defendants who asked that he toss the case.Burke Ramsey sued CBS in December 2016, saying his reputation was ruined after a television series that concluded he killed his 6-year-old sister more than two decades ago.The beauty pageant star was found dead in the basement of her family's home in Boulder the day after Christmas in 1996. A prosecutor cleared her parents and brother in 2008 based on DNA evidence.Lawyers for CBS argue the statement that Burke Ramsey killed JonBenet "was never made in the series."