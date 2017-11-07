ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

JUST KIDDING! Sean 'Diddy' Combs not changing name to 'Brother Love'

EMBED </>More Videos

It seems the changing of seasons brings a changing of names for one Grammy-winning artist. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
After Sean "Diddy" Combs caused a media frenzy by announcing another name change, the Grammy-winning artist admitted that he was just kidding.

Sean Combs, formerly known as Puff Daddy, Puffy, P-Diddy, and, most recently, Diddy, told his Twitter followers Saturday that he decided to change his name to Love. Or more specifically, Brother Love.

"I'm just not who I am before," he said. "I'm something different. So my new name is 'Love,' aka 'Brother Love.'"


Yet in a video posted to Instagram Monday, the rapper admitted that his name change announcement was all a farce.

"I see you can't play with the internet," he posted to Instagram.



He said that the whole joke was "a part of his alter egos."

Some used Diddy's "announcement" as an oppertunity to crack a culturally relevant joke.



Others were not so happy with the name change. WWE personality Bruce Prichard performed under the ring name "Brother Love" in the 90s, and told Combs to "find a new gimmick."



In the past, Diddy has been known to change his name when he has new music coming out.

"If you still want to call me Love, you can call me Love, but I was only playing," Diddy, or Love, said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentmusicrap musicsean combs
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Final 'Coco' trailer is all about family
Judge ignores recommendation, sends Meek Mill to prison
2 dances, 2 perfect scores highlight week 8 of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Brad Paisley, John Fogerty honor veterans with concert
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police identify 2 teens killed in single car crash
How to fix iPhone glitch that's creating bizarre typos
32-year-old police sergeant suffers stroke, dies on duty
Judge ignores recommendation, sends Meek Mill to prison
Man jumps on baggage belt, crawls to tarmac at airport
Teen girl killed, man wounded in Brooklyn shooting
Family outraged after 6-year-old allegedly asked by teacher if parents do drugs
Survivor: Shooter screamed 'Everybody die'
Show More
Off-duty officer involved in shootout with robbery suspects
Voters head to the polls in race for NYC mayor
Pedestrian fatally struck by garbage truck in the Bronx
Murphy, Guadagno face off in election to replace Christie as NJ governor
VIDEO: Robber attacks with knife, victim fights back with broom
More News
Top Video
Wild and woolly traffic jam as sheep take over highway
Man jumps on baggage belt, crawls to tarmac at airport
VIDEO: Robber attacks with knife, victim fights back with broom
Texas church gunman checked each aisle, shot babies at point-blank range
More Video