LOS ANGELES --After Sean "Diddy" Combs caused a media frenzy by announcing another name change, the Grammy-winning artist admitted that he was just kidding.
Sean Combs, formerly known as Puff Daddy, Puffy, P-Diddy, and, most recently, Diddy, told his Twitter followers Saturday that he decided to change his name to Love. Or more specifically, Brother Love.
"I'm just not who I am before," he said. "I'm something different. So my new name is 'Love,' aka 'Brother Love.'"
I decided to change my name again!— Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017
My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG
Yet in a video posted to Instagram Monday, the rapper admitted that his name change announcement was all a farce.
"I see you can't play with the internet," he posted to Instagram.
He said that the whole joke was "a part of his alter egos."
Some used Diddy's "announcement" as an oppertunity to crack a culturally relevant joke.
I have a big announcement. @Diddy has changed his name, and so did I. See my new name below. pic.twitter.com/wudUblLm6X— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 6, 2017
Others were not so happy with the name change. WWE personality Bruce Prichard performed under the ring name "Brother Love" in the 90s, and told Combs to "find a new gimmick."
Yo. Find a new gimmick. I invented and perfected Brother Love. I am the original and you are not. Remember North Carolina.— Bruce Prichard (@bruceprichard) November 4, 2017
In the past, Diddy has been known to change his name when he has new music coming out.
"If you still want to call me Love, you can call me Love, but I was only playing," Diddy, or Love, said.