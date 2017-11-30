ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Justin Bieber's bodyguard arrested on DUI charge in Miami

(Lionel Cironneau, File)

MIAMI, Florida --
The head of security for singer Justin Bieber has been arrested in Miami following a crash that injured two officers.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said in a news release that 32-year-old Michael Arana was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of a crash with injuries.

The Miami Herald reports two police officers were injured when their cruiser was rear-ended by Arana's vehilcle about 2:30 a.m. Thursday in Kendall, which is south of Miami. Officials said they were initially treated at the hospital and are now recovering at home.

No further details were immediately available.

It was not clear whether Arana is represented by a lawyer.
