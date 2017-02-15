ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kate Upton three-peats as Sports Illustrated swimsuit queen

Kate Upton is once again gracing the cover of the annual Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
She's once, twice, three times a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover lady.

Kate Upton is once again gracing the cover of the annual issue, becoming only the fourth woman to do so three times. This year, she's making the splash with three different covers.

Other women who did the cover three times include Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Christie Brinkley, who also is featured in this year's edition with her two daughters. Elle Macpherson holds the record with five cover appearances.

Other notables in this year's edition include former cover girl Chrissy Teigen, an expectant mother and athletes including tennis champ Serena Williams and Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles.
Related Topics:
entertainmentsports illustrated
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Viola Davis in 'Fences'
What men's styles will shine on the Oscars red carpet this year?
The Trend: Valentine's Day is for dogs, too
A rare look behind the scenes of 'The View'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Infection caused by rat urine in Bronx kills 1, sickens 2 others
3 men arrested, accused of threatening 7-Eleven clerk
Rumor the German shepherd wins best in show at Westminster
Woman arrested in mysterious death of N. Korean leader's half brother
Toddler killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side: Police
President Trump to meet with Israeli prime minister
FBI interviewed Michael Flynn about his talks with Russian envoy
Show More
Pedro Hernandez guilty in murder, kidnapping of Etan Patz
Anti-Muslim poster taped up outside cultural center at Rutgers
Pregnant woman tased by police during Bronx scuffle
NYC warns of fake ICE agents scamming undocumented immigrants
Harrison Ford involved in incident with passenger jet
More News
Photos
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
VIEWER PHOTOS: Thursday's snowstorm
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
More Photos