Khloe Kardashian announces pregnancy

After months of rumors, Khloe Kardashian announced she is pregnant Wednesday with a post on her official Instagram account."My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!" the reality TV star wrote.Khloe thanked her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, in the post, saying, "Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!"This will be Khloe's first child and Thompson's second. His son from a previous relationship just turned one.Khloe's older sister Kim is expecting her third child through a surrogate. She has two other children, North and Saint, with husband Kanye West. Kourtney Kardashian also has three children - Mason, Penelope, and Reign - with former partner Scott Discik.Full caption: