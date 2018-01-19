I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name 😍😍😍😍 hey Chi (shy) https://t.co/Ikd0ay3DsO — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 19, 2018

Kim Kardashian West announced the name of her new baby girl with husband Kanye West on Twitter Friday.Kim and Kanye have apparently named their baby "Chicago" after her father's hometown.Kardashian West announced the arrival of their third child on Tuesday.Kardashian West and her husband had their baby through a surrogate. The baby girl was born at 12:47 a.m. on January 16 weighing 7 lbs, 6 oz.The couple has two other children - North and Saint West."We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care," she said on her website. "North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."According to Aunt Khloe Kardashian, the baby's nickname will be pronounced "shy," like the nicknames for the Midwest city - the "Chi," or "Chi" town.