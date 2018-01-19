  • LIVE VIDEO Senate debates short-term spending bill
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chicago West: Kim and Kanye announce name of 3rd baby

EMBED </>More Videos

Kim Kardashian West announces name for new baby girl ( Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kim Kardashian West announced the name of her new baby girl with husband Kanye West on Twitter Friday.


Kim and Kanye have apparently named their baby "Chicago" after her father's hometown.

Kardashian West announced the arrival of their third child on Tuesday.


Kardashian West and her husband had their baby through a surrogate. The baby girl was born at 12:47 a.m. on January 16 weighing 7 lbs, 6 oz.

The couple has two other children - North and Saint West.

"We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care," she said on her website. "North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."



According to Aunt Khloe Kardashian, the baby's nickname will be pronounced "shy," like the nicknames for the Midwest city - the "Chi," or "Chi" town.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentfamilyparentingkardashian familykim kardashiankanye westbabycelebrity
Related
Kim and Kanye welcome their third baby
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Den of Thieves,' '12 Strong'
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino pleads guilty in tax case
'Fire and Fury' to be developed as TV series
Behind the scenes at the hilarious 'The Play That Goes Wrong'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Congestion pricing could be coming to NYC
5-foot tapeworm 'wiggles' out of sushi lover before ER visit
Amazon hikes Prime membership price
Prince William shows off shaved head
Horrific new details about 13 'shackled siblings'
Report: Vegas shooter researched other targets, SWAT tactics
Teen fatally shot during altercation inside courthouse
Wells Fargo customers' accounts drained by double charges
Show More
Delta to crack down on service, emotional support animals
TV crew attempts to pass fake bomb through airport security
Government shutdown: What it means for you
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino pleads guilty in tax case
Gold medalist to ex-doc: I won't live as a victim any longer
More News
Top Video
Gold medalist to ex-doc: I won't live as a victim any longer
EXCLUSIVE: Business owners say film crews have been bullying them
Eyewitness News Update
5-foot tapeworm 'wiggles' out of sushi lover before ER visit
More Video