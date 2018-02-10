ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kim Cattrall to Sarah Jessica Parker: 'You're not my friend'

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on Kim Cattrall's message to Sarah Jessica Parker. (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
Kim Cattrall has a message for Sarah Jessica Parker: Spare me your sympathy.

Cattrall lashed out Saturday at her former "Sex and the City" co-star after Parker expressed her condolences over the death of Cattrall's brother, Chris.

"Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now," Cattrall wrote on Instagram. "Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

The two actresses reportedly have not gotten along for years.

Cattrall's brother was found dead last week. He was 55.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentcelebrity
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Fifty Shades Freed' review: Audience is more fun than the movie
Actual heroes re-create bravery in '15:17 to Paris'
Grateful Dead songwriter John Perry Barlow dies at 70
Second act for Second Stage
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man arrested after father playing with son slashed in face
Traffic lights malfunction at intersections across NYC
Missing Long Island teenager with special needs found
Stranger accused of spanking man's son in grocery store
Saturday Rewind: Tide pod legislation
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain on the way
2 dead after car crashes into trees on Southern State Parkway
Hundreds rally against deportation of activist Ravi Ragbir
Show More
NYC confirms 3rd child flu death as epidemic gets worse
Motorcycle in Canadian Prime Minister's motorcade involved in crash
Silver Alert issued for missing LI teen with special needs
2 officers shot dead after responding to 911 hang-up call were 'best we have': chief
Funeral for 3 family members killed in historic Bronx fire
More News
Top Video
Vets worry 'egg challenge' may pose choking hazard to dogs
Police: Man behind fatal stabbing may have upset over hex
Newborn found abandoned in airport bathroom
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video