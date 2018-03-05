  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
OSCARS

Jimmy Kimmel gives $18K Jet Ski to costume designer for shortest Oscar speech

Costume designer Mark Bridges and Helen Mirren rode on a Jet Ski that Bridges won for delivering the shortest Oscar acceptance speech at the ceremony.

LOS ANGELES --
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel gave away an $18,000 Jet Ski as a grand prize to the person who delivered the shortest acceptance speech during the ceremony.

During his opening monologue the late night host had actress Helen Mirren showcase the expensive water craft in the back of the stage.

"Why waste precious time thanking your mom when you could be taking your mom for the ride of her life on a Jet Ski?" Kimmel said.

Actress Helen Mirren presents a jet ski to the Oscars audience as Jimmy Kimmel offers it as a grand prize to the person who delivers the shortest acceptance speech.



He added that if there is a tie at the end of the night, the water vehicle would go to Christopher Plummer, eluding to Plummer replacing embattled actor Kevin Spacey in "All the Money in the World" mid-production.

The first award of best supporting actor was given to Sam Rockwell, who quickly joked that he wanted to win the Jet Ski and tried to make his speech short.

The winners for best original song, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, joked that they wanted to win the vehicle, but they were from Brooklyn and went on with their speech.

In the end, after all the winners were announced and the cast and crew of "The Shape of Water" celebrated their big win on stage - Kimmel announced the winner.

Out came the costume designer for "Phantom Thread," Mark Bridges, and Helen Mirren riding on the Jet Ski. Bridges donned a life vest as he rode onto the stage.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsaward showsjet skierjimmy kimmel
OSCARS
Kimmel, stars pass out snacks to stunned fans at movie theater
Kobe Bryant scores Oscar for 'Dear Basketball'
Eddie Vedder channels Tom Petty at 2018 Oscars In Memoriam
Oscars after-parties: What Hollywood wore to celebrate
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Kimmel, stars pass out snacks to stunned fans at movie theater
Kobe Bryant scores Oscar for 'Dear Basketball'
Eddie Vedder channels Tom Petty at 2018 Oscars In Memoriam
Oscars 2018: 'Shape of Water' wins best picture
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter looking more likely
Power outages linger in parts of Tri-State area after Nor'easter
Oscars 2018: 'Shape of Water' wins best picture
Oscars 2018 Winners Full List
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars red carpet
Families report bodies of loved ones not at funeral home for services
5 women wanted in heist after melee at Jay-Z's 40/40 Club
2-year-old girl struck and killed by falling mirror inside shoe store
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Driver attempts to beat speeding train
High tides cause floods in parts of Queens and Long Island
Human remains found in backyard of home in Brentwood
More News
Photos
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
Westminster Dog Show in photos
More Photos