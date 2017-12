Very thankful to Chris @PrattPrattPratt for filling in for me tonight with guests @MargotRobbie & @ChrisStapleton. You are Lord of Stars on the screen and off. @JurassicWorld #FallenKingdom — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) December 5, 2017

Billy is 6 months old today. He's healthy, happy & we're very grateful for your prayers, wishes & support of @ChildrensLA & other hospitals pic.twitter.com/CDdxRNB05G — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 21, 2017

After Jimmy Kimmel's 7-month-old son had a successful second round of surgery on Monday, some famous friends are stepping up to fill in for the late-night host so he can be with his family.'s Christ Pratt took over the first night, with guests Margot Robbie and Chris Stapleton.Here's a look atthe rest of the week:Guest Host: Tracee Ellis RossGuests: Mary J. Blige, Amanda de CadenetMusical guest: Miguel featuring Travis ScottGuest Host: Neil Patrick HarrisGuests: Vanessa Kirby, Jules Sylvester with animals.Guest Host: Melissa McCarthyGuests: Octavia Spencer, Dave FrancoMusical guest: HansonKimmel's son Billy, who was born with heart defects, was originally supposed to have the surgery in October. Doctors were cautious because of colds in the Kimmel household and decided to postpone, according to the Associated Press.Shortly after Billy's birth, Kimmel gave an emotional monologue about what his family went through and about children's access to healthcare."No parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child's life," he said.Since then, Kimmel has been outspoken about healthcare on his show, recently getting into a Twitter feud with Roy Moore over the matter. Kimmel has also been posting updates on Billy's health , saying he's doing well.