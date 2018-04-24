ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'DWTS' pro Kym Johnson and 'Shark Tank's' Robert Herjavec welcome twins

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Robert Herjavec, left, and Kym Johnson arrive at the 4th Annual Reel Stories, Real Lives Benefit held at Milk Studios in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)</span></div>
LOS ANGELES --
Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec have something to dance about.

The former "Dancing with the Stars" partners have welcomed twins into the world.

Johnson posted on Instagram that their "little angels" were born on Monday morning. The 41-year-old says she never thought her heart could feel so full.

The couple had previously announced they were expecting a boy and a girl. They did not reveal their names.

Herjavec is the father of three children from a previous marriage. The 55-year-old businessman appears on "Shark Tank."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdancing with the starsshark tanktwinsbirthCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'American Idol' top 10 revealed
Odds are in for royal baby name
5 fresh events to help you enjoy springtime in Brooklyn this week
Composer premieres first musical project at Carnegie Hall
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fire burning through row of stores in Fordham, Bronx
Surveillance video shows van crashing into Toronto pedestrians
VIDEO: Robbery suspect uses chokehold on victim with walker
Woman charged after allegedly snapping kitten's neck
Child found in suitcase ID'd as missing girl from Virginia, dad arrested
Amazon rolls out in-car delivery
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Bicyclist fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx
Show More
Former Christie staffers begin 'Bridgegate' appeals
Special elections held in New York Tuesday
Police: Boy accidentally killed by family friend driving minivan
1 stabbed on street in Midtown; FedEx driver in custody
Dry drowning warning helps save 4-year-old's life
More News