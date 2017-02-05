ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lady Gaga: Halftime will be 'full-on cardio'

EMBED </>More News Videos

Lady Gaga talks about prep for the Super Bowl (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Lady Gaga's halftime performance is expected to make big headlines aside from the fact that the biggest sporting event of the year is on either side of the performance.

With reports of drones being used to the massive stage, it's going to be a performance up to Gaga standards.

Michael Strahan sat down with Lady Gaga for Good Morning America.

Watch the video above for more about Gaga's "athletic" skill and how she is able to sing and perform.

"I'm going to play it my way," she said. "I work out a lot and also do versa climbing while I sing."

"The show is full on cardio my performances most of the time but it's cardio while singing."
Related Topics:
entertainmentlady gagaSuper Bowl 51
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars red carpet: the world's biggest fashion show
Celebs recount 'surreal' 1st red carpet experiences
The Trend: Michael Buble's son's battle against cancer
Michael Buble: Son 'progressing well' in cancer battle
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Parents of Karina Vetrano: 'She was just unlucky'
20-year-old man charged in murder of Karina Vetrano
Denied: Court won't immediately restore travel ban per Trump request
3 hurt in Queens house fire sparked by heater explosion
Man barricaded in West New York home after fleeing traffic stop
Melissa McCarthy Skewers Sean Spicer on 'SNL'
New Yorkers come together to remove swastikas inside subway car
Show More
What to do if you believe recently-closed adoption center owes you money
Thousands show up for anti-discrimination rally Saturday at Stonewall
Police: Drunk man rescued from Morningside Heights high-rise building shaft
VIDEO: Woman pries open church donation box, takes cash
Police: Suspect makes man strip, robs him
More News
Top Video
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
Teen sought for setting 4 fires inside Brooklyn grocery store
'DaWA' store owner battling 'Wawa' to keep name in Paterson
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video