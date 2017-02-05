Pop superstar Lady Gaga shined bright during her halftime performance at Super Bowl LI in Houston.She began her performance by singing "God Bless America" near the roof of NRG Stadium.Gaga then jumped off the roof and was lowered down to the stage. She went through a medley of her top hits including "Poker Face," "Born This Way," "Just Dance" and "Million Reasons."She finished off her performance with a high-energy rendition of "Bad Romance."