ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Legendary New York disc jockey Dan Ingram dies at age 83

EMBED </>More Videos

New York radio icon Dan Ingram passed away at age 83.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
He was a wise-cracking disc jockey whose voice was so recognizable to listeners.

Legendary New York radio DJ Dan Ingram has died at the age of 83.

Born on Long Island, Ingram spent five decades at top-40 radio stations, most notably WABC Radio. He was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2007.

His quick wit and humor kept his shows top-rated and made Ingram one of the most emulated DJs in the country.

Ingram once told the New York Times, "I like to have fun with my listeners. I like them to use their minds."

He retired in 2003.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentradioNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
NSYNC star Lance Bass thwarted in bid to buy 'Brady Bunch' house
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Christopher Robin'
3 scrumptious food and drink events in NYC this weekend
From Broadway to Hollywood, 'Freaky Friday' returns to TV
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Police: NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News