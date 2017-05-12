ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Leonardo DiCaprio to play Lt. Det. Giuseppe "Joseph" Petrosino in new movie

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The story of an undercover detective who led a crusade against the Italian mob in the early 1900's is getting the Hollywood treatment.

Leonardo DiCaprio will take on the role of Giuseppe "Joseph" Petrosino in the adaptation of the book "The Black Hand".

More than 100 years after the death of an undercover n-y-p-d detective, his legacy lives on

"Lt. Det. Petrosino was revered by the NYPD as a crime fighter," said Robert Font, of the Lt. Det. Joseph Petrosino Association.

Joseph Petrosino was the first Italian-American detective in the City of New York.

Nicknamed "Detective in the Derby," he was tough, known for standing up to a gang called the "Black Hand," that preyed on Italian-American immigrants.

"In Little Italy, during the turn of the century, you could hear bombs being blown up almost every single day. And the one policeman who was standing up against all of this was Joe Petrosino, Giuseppe Petrosino," said Joseph Scelsa, of the Lt. Det. Joseph Petrosino Association.

He went to Sicily to learn more about suspects he had arrested. It was there, on March 12th 1909, that the mafia assassinated him.

"I think it's important that people know that Italian-Americans are in law enforcement, and have been in law enforcement since the early 1990's since they started coming into this country,"

Friday, Petrosino's relatives and members of the Joseph Petrosino Association of America gathered at the Italian American Museum in Little Italy to make a big announcement.

Actor and producer Leonardo DiCaprio bought the movie rights to a book about Petrosino, "The Black Hand."

"Everybody's going to know about the courageous fight, that Italians, in particular Lt. Petrosino, fought against The Black Hand," Scelsa said.

Relatives think sharing Petrosino's story will shine a light on the positive role many Italian-American's played in shaping our country, and take away from negative stereotypes.

"And I think the movie coming out will have an impact on that and show people that Italian-Americans are in law enforcement and doing a terrific job in law enforcement," said Joseph Petrosino, Relative of Lt. Det. Petrosino.
Related Topics:
entertainmentleonardo dicapriomoviemobitalyNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sandy Kenyon reviews Amy Schumer comedy 'Snatched'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Hollywood pioneer Sherry Lansing
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Hollywood pioneer Sherry Lansing
Sandy Kenyon review: 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Service disrupted after man falls on tracks at Penn Station
Sheriff: Gunman kills police chief, 2 nursing home workers
Leaked NSA tools used in global cyber attack, analysts say
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Saturday soaker
Massive creature washes ashore in Indonesia
Vendor brutally beaten wakes from coma; 2 suspects arraigned
New 'Gray Death' drug can kill with 1 dose
Show More
Bail denied for sex offender in attack on German tourist
2 attempted lurings under investigation in Kinnelon
Ex-NFL star Ray Rice inducted into New Rochelle Walk of Fame
Immigrant mom hiding in church leaves after winning delay
Staten Island 'Ninja Burglar' gets 22 years in prison
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
More Photos