NEW YORK (WABC) --It's called the Culture Pass, a new initiative led by the New York Public Library.
Library cardholders will now be able to visit some of the city's top attractions for free.
Anyone with a New York City library card can go online and download daylong culture passes.
Free admission applies to 33 sites and museums, including the Guggenheim Museum, the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, the Museum of Modern Art and Brooklyn Botanic Garden.
Library cardholders will be able to download passes for up to four guests.
For more information, visit: https://www.culturepass.nyc/
