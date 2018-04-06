ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lin-Manuel Miranda diagnosed with shingles, quarantined from baby son

Lin-Manuel Miranda will exit "Hamilton" in July but the smash show goes on

NEW YORK --
Lin-Manuel Miranda thought he had a migraine. It turns out the Broadway star really had shingles.

Miranda tweeted on Thursday the diagnosis was caught early, but he's been quarantined from his 8-week-old son. He says his ophthalmologist has blurred his eyes and he's wearing a mask. He posted a "Phantom of the Opera" gif.

Miranda's son, Francisco, was born in February. He also has a 3-year-old son, Sebastian.

The 38-year-old wrote the book, music and lyrics and starred in the Broadway smash "Hamilton."

Shingles is a viral disease that causes a painful rash that is usually resolved within days or weeks.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlin-manuel mirandahamiltonbroadwayNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
YouTube star Logan Paul kicked out of Yosemite
YouTube star Logan Paul kicked out of Yosemite
Married stars John Krasinski, Emily Blunt talk 'A Quiet Place'
Hear from the stars of 'Grey's' spinoff 'Station 19'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Conor McGregor charged following backstage melee
AccuWeather: A little more snow
Protesters demand answers after fatal Brooklyn police shooting
At least 6 infected with E. coli in northern NJ
President Trump goes off-script on immigration
Faulty heater eyed in family's death in Mexico
YouTube star Logan Paul kicked out of Yosemite
Trump says he did not know about payment to Stormy Daniels
Show More
Man charged in cocaine ring from dead mother's apartment
Men walk away with staggering $350K in Target robbery
Police: Men scammed production companies out of equipment
YouTube star Logan Paul kicked out of Yosemite
Vassell's parents: Police did not have to shoot our son
More News