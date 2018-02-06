ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Live With Kelly and Ryan' heats up in the Bahamas

Sandy Kenyon has more on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" in Bahamas. (David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution)

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" originates from WABC-TV, and the hosts and crew are our friends and neighbors. But this week, it's a little quiet around here with the show on location at Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

It's nice work if you can get it, and the chance to leave the confines of their studio and go "Live" from the Atlantis Resort gives Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa a spring break in the middle of winter.

"I love it, because it creates a whole new energy," Ripa said. "When would we have like a junkanoo band in our studio?"

Seacrest is in his first season as co-host, so he's the rookie on this road trip.

"It's fun to see everyone hanging out like family, and in bare feet" he said.

The casual attire got me wondering if producer Michael Gelman is looser on location?

"Gelman famously tries to kill one of the hosts at remotes," Ripa told the audience on day one.

So that would be a no, I guess. But the hosts joked that members of the audience are, because of one particular reason.

"Some of them seem like a little drinkie drinkie, happy happy from their morning cocktails," Ripa said.

"But that makes them a better audience member for us," Seacrest added.

After each day's show, the hosts head out for various adventures like the one Kelly enjoyed at beautiful Dolphin Key in Atlantis.

"When I fell off my paddle board, two of the dolphins came and gave me the nose to help me," she said.

Make no mistake -- they are working, so it's not exactly recreation. But is it at least relaxing?

"I relax until I get a phone call from my kids," Ripa said. "And they're arguing."

The show will wrap in the Bahamas on Thursday, and "Live" airs mornings at 9 a.m. on Channel 7.



