  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lives of Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher remain linked even in death
EMBED </>More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon looks back on career and life of one of Hollywood's most beloved stars. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
In death as it was in life, Debbie Reynolds and her daughter, Carrie Fisher, remain linked in our minds, but each left their own legacies. The timing of their deaths so close together means we have barely finished looking back on a daughter's career when we must celebrate her mother's.

As a movie star and as a mom, one word defined Reynolds, "unsinkable."

Like the character she played in "The Unsinkable Mollie Brown," the part that earned her an Oscar nomination, Reynolds persevered in Hollywood for more than 60 years.

Her first movie, "Singin' in the Rain," was her most famous, and counted among the best musicals ever made. At just 19 years of age, Reynolds earned the title "America's sweetheart."

In the world of Hollywood drama, Reynold's personal life was a roller coaster as well. After marrying Eddie Fisher and bearing two children -- Carrie and Todd -- he left Debbie to marry her best friend, Elizabeth Taylor.

"That was an incident that happens in your life that is unhappy time," Reynolds said in an interview with Good Morning America, "and you grow up a lot. But it's just something that you have to live through."

Reynolds lived through bankruptcy and a total of three divorces, one of her husbands leaving her $3 million in debt. The star's complicated relationship with Carrie inspired her daughter's book: "Postcards from the Edge," which was then adapted into a movie starring Meryl Streep and Shirley Maclaine as characters based on both of them.

For more than a decade as Fisher struggled with substance abuse and mental illness, the mother and daughter pair were estranged.

"She didn't talk to me for probably 10 years," Reynolds said. "So that was the most difficult time of all, very very painful, very heartbreaking."

Time helped heal the wounds even as Reynolds continued to work into her 80s, breathing life into newer characters like Grandma Splendora in Disney Channel's "Halloweentown." A new HBO documentary, set to air in March 2017, reflects on their life-long relationship and will take on an even greater meaning with the unfortunate passing of both stars.

Reynold's legacy is as one of the last links to Hollywood's "Golden Age," a bridge between old and young. There is so much show business history in the career of this one woman who gave us so much for so long.

Reynolds' long-held dream to build a Hollywood museum, collecting costumes and memorabilia, perfectly showed her drive and determination. She actually opened a place to show them in Las Vegas, but it later had to close.

Her work ethic and spirit for Hollywood and for life will be missed dearly.
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathshollywoodmoviesmovieactor
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Fans create star for Carrie Fisher on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Debbie Reynolds dies one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Fans gather in SoHo to celebrate life of Carrie Fisher
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
New Year's Eve security to include sand trucks, 7,000 officers
US to kick out 35 Russian intelligence operatives for election hacking
Police locate relative after 3-year-old boy found wandering at 1 a.m.
Delta: Unruly couple causes plane's return to airport
Tow truck driver killed in hit-and-run while hooking up car
2 injured in Queens double shooting
Deaths from fentanyl surpass heroin deaths on Long Island
Show More
Fans create star for Carrie Fisher on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Man missing 30 years ID'd in another state with DNA
USPS apologizes after 6 canaries sent by mail arrive crushed to death
Dad accused of hitting, killing his toddler son on Christmas Eve
Missing NJ woman, great-granddaughter found alive in Virginia
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
The most touching surprise soldier homecomings of 2016
'Star Wars' actress and author Carrie Fisher dies at 60
Dad charged in murders of 4-year-old son and his mother
More Video