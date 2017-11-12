ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lottery opens for free tickets to Disney's 'The Lion King' on Broadway

The lottery has opened for free 'Lion King' tickets. (Brinkhoff-Mogenburg)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
"The Lion King" is celebrating two decades on Broadway with a free performance.

On Sunday, Lion King fans can enter a lottery to win free tickets to Wednesday's special performance at 8:00 p.m. at the Minskoff Theatre.

Lottery entries will be accepted through the day in Times Square as well as New York, Queens and Brooklyn Public Libraries across the five boroughs.

Attendees will also be able to participate in Lion King themed activities and get autographs with current cast members.

HOW TO ENTER:
The lottery is administered by Broadway Direct, and entries will only be accepted in person at one of the following locations:

10am - 6pm Times Square, on the plaza between 45th and 46th Streets. At the Times Square celebration, attendees will be able to enter the ticket lottery as well as participate in a number of THE LION KING-themed activities including a sharable photo opportunity inspired by the show's iconic 'Circle of Life' moment on Pride Rock, autographs with current cast members, and an up-close look at THE LION KING's award-winning masks and puppets.

12pm - 4:30pm Queens Library, Central Library (89-11 Merrick Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11432)

12pm - 6pm New York Public Library, Bronx Library Center (310 E Kingsbridge Rd, Bronx, NY 10458)
1pm - 5pm Brooklyn Public Library, Central Branch (10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, NY 11238)

1pm - 5pm New York Public Library, Inwood Library (4790 Broadway, New York, NY 10034)

1pm - 5pm New York Public Library, Todt Hill- Westerleigh Library (2550 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314)

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

Must be 18 or over to enter. Limit 1 entry per person. Visit www.lionking.com/20 for Official Rules. Void where prohibited.

"The Lion King" debuted on Broadway on November 13, 1997. It's based on the 1994 animated Disney movie by the same name.
