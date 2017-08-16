ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Making Hollywood history in the heart of Queens

By
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
This is the story about a guy from Astoria who went to work pulling weeds on the grounds of a local movie studio and ended up running the place. In this one man's career can be found a mirror of one neighborhood's comeback.

Pete Romano is proud to call himself a studio kid.

"Because it is different every day and it's exciting," he said.

He grew up a block away from Kaufman Astoria Studios, came to work here as a teenager and still lives nearby.

"I got to watch this neighborhood change, and I got to watch the people that I work for, who are great people, help make this neighborhood change. As it got older and better, I got older and better," Romano said.

The studio was built in 1920 in an era when movies were silent. It was an army base used to make training films for 30 years, and then used by Hollywood again for films like 'The Wiz'. Great directors like Woody Allen have used these facilities.

"I'm part of an ongoing history in a facility that has so many memories," Romano said.

But not every movie made here is a masterpiece.

A painting of Reggie Jackson in Pete's office was used in the movie "Arthur." His crew got Eli Manning to sign a football when Eli made a commercial here.

"If these walls could talk, wow they'd make a great book," Romano said.

His domain includes a costume collection, a theater and much of what happens on the surrounding blocks.

"This is an industry that's building itself in this city and in this state. And, it's very important to you know make things happen for these productions because we need them here."

Here is where Pete and his dog named Blue still have plenty of work to do!

Kaufman Astoria Studios is also home to a recording studio where Tony Bennett recorded his album with Lady Gaga. The superstar's manager asked Romano not to show his famous client the studio's costume collection fearing Gaga would get in there, begin trying stuff on, and get too distracted.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentsandy kenyonkaufman astoria studiosmoviemoviesAstoriaNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Enough is enough:' Kimmel on Trump
Watch one movie a day in theater for $10 a month
Mindy Kaling announces pregnancy, talks parenting
This Day in History: Elvis Presley passes away
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
FBI agent hurt when flash grenade accidentally goes off
Young woman shot in head, killed during assault in Queens
Under pressure, Trump disbands business advisory councils
HEADS-UP: You may be due money in cruise robocall case
Man accidentally shoots nail into heart, drives to hospital
Mystery wedding crashers come forward, were on 1st date
Developer who plotted South America escape pleads guilty
NYC church to remove 2 plaques honoring Robert E. Lee
Show More
Vandals damage headstones, paint derogatory words in cemetery
Police: Man followed, tried to rape 13-year-old girl in the Bronx
Man slashed on subway chases after attacker, throws plywood at him
Tip of Delta plane clips American plane at JFK
Woman fends off subway station rape attempt; Suspect arrested
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
More Photos