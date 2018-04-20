He was trouble when he walked in.A man broke into Taylor Swift's apartment in TriBeCa and took a shower and even slept in her bed.Police charged Roger Alvarado with burglary, stalking and criminal trespassing.Investigators say Alvarado climbed up a ladder Friday afternoon and smashed a window to get in. Thankfully someone saw what was going on and called police.Police arrested Alvarado, who is from Florida, inside the home.----------