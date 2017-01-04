ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Scene from the movie 'Moonlight'

NEW YORK (WABC) --
In 2016 there was outrage when for the 2nd year in a row all of the Oscar nominees in the acting categories were white.

This year's nominees won't be revealed until January 24th but already there are signs that 2017 will be different.

The lack of diversity among the nominees was addressed by Spike Lee in the past.

Reacting to the all-white choices Lee said, "This is something that really can't be ignored."

Since then we've seen 'The Birth of a Nation', 'Hidden Figures' and 'Moonlight' emerge as likely Oscar contenders.

And certain to be in the running are Viola Davis and Denzel Washington for their lead acting roles in 'Fences.'

Viola Davis, who recreates her Tony winning performance in the film, says, "Actors of color are waking up."

Director Barry Jenkins shot his film 'Moonlight' in the neighborhood where he grew up.

Jenkins says, "I do think this is a beautiful time to be a person of color."

Kelly Freeman Craig, the star of 'The Edge of Seventeen', agrees.

"It feels like we're turning a corner," she says, "And I'm just excited to be a part of that."

The New York Film Critics singled out her movie and recognized 'Moonlight' twice.

The Reverend Al Sharpton adds, "I think that Hollywood began hearing us. We marched at the Oscars last year. We'll see where it goes."

Viola Davis remains optimistic as well but she feels the actors and artists need to work hard to be heard and seen.

"We want to be reflected in the narratives that are being produced," she says, "We are going to keep pushing our stories."
