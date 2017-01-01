ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mariah Carey rep: Technical problems bungled New Year's Eve show
EMBED </>More News Videos

Mariah Carey has ushered in 2017 with a botched performance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
After a brief, flawless "Auld Lang Syne," it was all downhill for Mariah Carey on New Year's Eve.

A representative for the million-selling superstar cited technical difficulties for a disastrous appearance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," which aired on ABC and was the subject of widespread mockery on social media.

Carey's mood seemed to range from frustration to resignation as she struggled with the pre-recorded musical tracks. Telling the revelers jammed into Times Square that there had not been a sound check for her hit song "Emotions," she lamented that "we're missing some of these vocals, but it is what it is."

"Let the audience sing," she decided as she paced the stage.

"I'm trying to be a good sport here," she said, adding her own sarcastic review of the performance. "That was ... amazing."

The next song, "We Belong Together," went no better. At times, she lowered the microphone from her mouth and the music, vocals and all, kept playing, making it clear she was lip-synching.

"Unfortunately there was nothing she could do to continue with the performance given the circumstances," Carey spokeswoman Nicole Perna said Sunday.

A representative for Dick Clark productions did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Carey later tweeted about the night, starting with a brief profanity, throwing in a couple of sad emojis and concluding with, "Here's to making more headlines in 2017."

On Twitter, commentators called the fiasco a fitting end to a traumatic year for the music industry, marked by the deaths of Prince, David Bowie and George Michael among others. One tweeter, referring to the 2016 presidential campaign, joked that Carey's show had been hacked by the Russians.
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentnew year's eveNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sandy Kenyon's top 10 movies of 2016
Family plans joint memorial for Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher
Toddler thrilled to get 'weatherman' suit for Christmas
Serena Williams announces engagement on Reddit
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Decades in the making, Second Avenue Subway opens to the public
2 men killed in separate hit and run accidents in Brooklyn, Queens
Crews clean up Times Square following New Year's Eve celebration
Search launched for attacker after 39 killed in Istanbul nightclub
New year brings increase in minimum wage in NY, NJ and CT
1 dead, 2 injured in collision of vehicle and cab in Brooklyn
New year, new baby: Parents welcome boy born just after midnight in Queens
Show More
Hollywood sign altered to 'Hollyweed' in apparent NYE prank
Revelers ring in start of 2017 in Times Square
Teen basketball player shot in Mount Vernon was innocent bystander, police say
William Christopher, actor best known as Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
MUST SEE VIDEO: NYPD captures trio of robbers using night vision from helicopter
More News
Top Video
Crews clean up Times Square following New Year's Eve celebration
Decades in the making, Second Avenue Subway opens to the public
Kew Gardens Hills building condemned after 5-alarm fire
Sandy Kenyon's top 10 movies of 2016
More Video