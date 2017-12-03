ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Met Opera to probe sexual misconduct charges against conductor James Levine

(Shutterstock)

TOM HAYS and VERENA DOBNIK
LINCOLN CENTER, Manhattan --
New York's Metropolitan Opera said Saturday it will open an investigation into allegations that its longtime conductor, James Levine, sexually abused a man three decades ago beginning when the man was a teenager.


Levine's accuser, now middle-aged, contacted the police department in Lake Forest, Illinois, in October of 2016 to report that he'd had sexual contact with the conductor when he was under age 18.

He said he was reaching out to police in Lake Forest because some of his encounters with Levine took place there in the mid-1980s. Levine served as music director at the Ravinia Festival, outside Chicago, from 1973 to 1993.

Details of the police report were first reported Saturday on the website of the New York Post. Met officials said they learned of the police report last year.

"This first came to the Met's attention when the Illinois police investigation was opened in October 2016," the Met said in a statement. "At the time, Mr. Levine said that the charges were completely false, and we relied upon the further investigation of the police. We need to determine if these charges are true and, if they are, take appropriate action. We'll now be conducting our own investigation with outside resources."

An email to Levine's manager seeking comment on the accusations was not immediately returned.
