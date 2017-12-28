ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oscars flub, #MeToo and more: The biggest entertainment stories of 2017

From a huge flub at the Academy Awards to sexual harassment and assault allegations against several stars, it was a big year in show biz. (CNN)

Hollywood was thrown into turmoil this year when dozens of women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment or assault against mogul Harvey Weinstein sparking the #MeToo movement. But there were also much-anticipated celebrity births, engagements and box-office topping movies. Watch some of 2017's most notable entertainment news in the video above.
