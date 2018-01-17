ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino to plead guilty to tax-related charges

Former "Jersey Shore" reality TV star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino will plead guilty.

NEWARK --
Former "Jersey Shore" reality TV star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is expected to plead guilty to federal tax charges this week.

A letter filed with the court on Wednesday says Sorrentino and his brother, Marc, plan to plead guilty at a court hearing on Friday in Newark.

The pair was charged in 2014 with filing bogus tax returns on nearly $9 million in income. Additional charges were filed last April.

Sorrentino's lawyer didn't comment Wednesday on what charges his client would plead guilty.

"The Situation" appeared on all six seasons of the MTV reality show, which followed the lives of rowdy housemates in a New Jersey beach town. It ran from 2009 to 2012.
