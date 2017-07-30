Mom secretly records daughter's zealous Disney karaoke

A woman was shocked to find out her mother secretly recorded her passionate performance of a beloved Disney soundtrack, which her mom then posted on social media for the world to see.Janet Baumeier Mazur said her daughter Lauren insisted she remembered the entire soundtrack from "Beauty and the Beast."When Lauren was put to the test, she proved her love (and memory) of the Disney soundtrack - she could sing it without missing a beat! Lauren didn't need any lyrics in front of her to prove she remembered every single word, even changing her voice to mimic the various characters."Lauren's going to kill me because she didn't know I was secretly taping her with my phone," Mazur wrote on Facebook. "She told me that she remembered the entire soundtrack from Beauty and the Beast. We put on Disney karaoke to test her. It's pretty hilarious that she can do a one woman movie, lol!!!!! I'm sorry Lauren, but this is funny! There were no lyrics and she did it all by memory!"The family dissolved into a fit of laughter when Lauren concluded her one-woman show.There's been no word yet if Lauren is aware of her newfound social media fame.