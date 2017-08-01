ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

MoMA undergoing extensive renovations to increase exhibit space

By
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
One of New York's most prominent museums is about to undergo major renovations.

The Museum of Modern Art has an extensive collection, which will be able to continue to grow with the addition of new museum space.

"What we're doing is adding more space so we can show our collection in a deeper and better way than we've ever been able to do," MoMA director Glenn Lowry said.

In the original MoMA building, the famed "Bauhaus" stairs look just as they did when the museum opened in 1939. But things around the stairs have changed.

There's a new lounge, store and even an espresso bar. Galleries have been renovated and reconfigured to better house exhibits, like a current one featuring the works of Frank Lloyd-Wright.

"One of the things we really want to achieve is a kind of integration of the museum and Midtown Manhattan, to open it up to the energy of the city," Lowry said.

The ambitious plan calls for an extra 50,000 square feet of exhibit space.

"There's a stack of galleries," Lowry said. "There will be a beautiful design gallery on the ground floor, a day lit gallery for contemporary art on the second floor."

Outside, a skyscraper is being built next to the museum on land bought from MoMA on a special provision.

"The lower floors, the first six floors belong to the museum, and they will be an extension of your galleries," Lowry said. "It's a nifty partnership."

It's a creative way to show more of human creativity.

"We've created all sorts of new spaces that will be surprising and unexpected, and so we marry the architecture and the art in an experience we hope will transport our public in a very meaningful way," Lowry said.

The idea is simple, to show more of the collection in a better way. In fact, the galleries will grow in size by 30 percent, so more of the museum's vast collection can be shown to the public. Additionally, there will be performing arts spaces for dance and music.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentsandy kenyonartmuseum exhibitNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Hackers claim to leak script for HBO 'Game of Thrones' episode
Princess Diana seen in rare footage on People/ABC special
Rachel tries to give Dean closure, but Lee's issues dominated 'TMTA'
Sam Shepard, actor and playwright, dies at 73
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Girl missing, separated from family on subway
Parents sue school district over 12-year-old daughter's suicide
Man pleads guilty to killing 5-year-old son after Disneyland
Charge: Man hid girlfriend in freezer, lived with her impostor
Man dies days after package explodes in Queens
Woman to be deported after traffic violation
Portland transgender man gives birth to son
'Can safe' lands woman in Honduras jail
Show More
Rape charge dropped against USC student after video
2 kittens stolen from New Jersey animal shelter
Police: Escaped prisoner kills assistant warden's stepdaughter
Inmates used peanut butter to make escape from jail
Police search for driver after deadly hit and run in Queens
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos