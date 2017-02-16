  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE AT 12:30 PM: President Trump announces new Labor Secretary pick
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

New 'Star Wars' toys and merchandise are coming your way for Force Friday II

New "Star Wars" toys and accessories are coming your way! (Lucasfilm)

Attention Star Wars fans: Force Friday is returning in a not-too-far time from now to a toy galaxy near you!

In 2015, Force Friday was the day when toys and other new items were announced ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Force Friday II will happen on September 1 this year, and new packaging for Star Wars collectibles has already been released.

"Toys, collectibles, books, apparel, and more will go on sale beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, September 1, 2017, with stores around the world opening for a weekend-long celebration of all things Star Wars," according to StarWars.com.

During the first Force Friday event, items were unboxed in a live-stream event watched by fans across the world. Force Friday II hopes to generate those same levels of excitement.

"Details of how fans can participate will be revealed closer to the event, but the worldwide launch will tap new technology and Star Wars mythology to create a unique experience for fans," according to StarWars.com. "Just like 2015, products for The Last Jedi will be kept under wraps until Force Friday II to preserve surprises for fans. As well as introducing new characters from the movie in toy form, the line will build on the success of products like Sphero's BB-8, introducing more innovative technology to bring the characters and stories from the film to life in unique ways."

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15, 2017.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warslucasfilmtoysshoppingmovies
Load Comments
Related
'Star Wars' Episode VIII gets a name
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Thimble tossed! Game piece voted out of Monopoly board game
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
The Trend: Hot criminal, Facebook app, police dancing
Kate Upton is SI's swimsuit queen again
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
VIDEO: State trooper dragged during traffic stop
'Day Without Immigrants' protests being held across US
Long Island woman comes home, finds man rifling through her things
43-year-old man found zip-tied, dead in jewelry store bathroom
Girls found dead on hike investigated as double homicide
Britax recalls 676,000 strollers after injuries reported
Russian spy ship 30 miles from Connecticut Navy sub base
Show More
Police: Man with machete tries to rob Dunkin Donuts, Carvel on Long Island
Plane returns to Charlotte after hitting deer on takeoff
Residents complain about rats in building owned by 1 of NYC's 'Worst Landlords'
Trump warns 'low-life leakers' they will be caught
Court rules against florist in gay wedding case
More News
Photos
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
VIEWER PHOTOS: Thursday's snowstorm
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
More Photos