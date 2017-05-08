ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Nicki Minaj helps pay fan's tuition costs on Twitter

EMBED </>More News Videos

David Novarro has what's trending on May 8, 2017. (WABC)

By
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe trend
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Actress, Hispanic role model Chita Rivera opening at Cafe Carlyle
Jimmy Kimmel returns to host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Congrats! Kelly Ripa inducted into New Jersey Hall of Fame
Mother's Day with Andrea Bocelli: Enter for a chance to win!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Delays, cancellations piling up on LIRR for evening commute
16-year-old struck by 2 cars in Queens hit and run
NYPD: Man wanted in tourist attack is level 3 sex offender
Suspect arrested after Vegas sucker punch kills father of 5
Reunited! Dogs found after being stolen with woman's car
Rare, potentially-deadly tick-borne disease found in NY, NJ
Exclusive: Construction on Bronx high-rise shut down again
Show More
2 boys charged with arson in fire that destroyed playground
Girl, 10, opens alligator's mouth to free her leg
Penn State frat brother: Pleas to call 911 were dismissed
Death of transgender woman in Midtown ruled a murder
NY Senate passes bill targeting MS-13 gang violence
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
NYPD: Man wanted in tourist attack is level 3 sex offender
2 boys charged with arson in fire that destroyed playground
NY Senate passes bill targeting MS-13 gang violence
More Video