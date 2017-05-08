Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
BREAKING NEWS
Delays, cancellations piling up on LIRR for evening commute
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
Hidden New York
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Delays, cancellations piling up on LIRR for evening commute
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Nicki Minaj helps pay fan's tuition costs on Twitter
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1969008" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
David Novarro has what's trending on May 8, 2017. (WABC)
WABC
By
David Novarro
Monday, May 08, 2017 05:13PM
Related Topics:
entertainment
the trend
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Actress, Hispanic role model Chita Rivera opening at Cafe Carlyle
Jimmy Kimmel returns to host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Congrats! Kelly Ripa inducted into New Jersey Hall of Fame
Mother's Day with Andrea Bocelli: Enter for a chance to win!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Delays, cancellations piling up on LIRR for evening commute
16-year-old struck by 2 cars in Queens hit and run
NYPD: Man wanted in tourist attack is level 3 sex offender
Suspect arrested after Vegas sucker punch kills father of 5
Reunited! Dogs found after being stolen with woman's car
Rare, potentially-deadly tick-borne disease found in NY, NJ
Exclusive: Construction on Bronx high-rise shut down again
Show More
2 boys charged with arson in fire that destroyed playground
Girl, 10, opens alligator's mouth to free her leg
Penn State frat brother: Pleas to call 911 were dismissed
Death of transgender woman in Midtown ruled a murder
NY Senate passes bill targeting MS-13 gang violence
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
NYPD: Man wanted in tourist attack is level 3 sex offender
2 boys charged with arson in fire that destroyed playground
NY Senate passes bill targeting MS-13 gang violence
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
Hidden New York
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York