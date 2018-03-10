PROPERTY DISPUTE

Nun dies during court proceeding over property battle with LA Archdiocese, Katy Perry

EMBED </>More Videos

One of the nuns involved in a legal battle with the Los Angeles Archdiocese and singer Katy Perry over the sale of a Los Feliz property died Friday in court. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
One of the nuns involved in a legal battle with the Los Angeles Archdiocese and singer Katy Perry over the sale of a Los Feliz property died Friday in court.

Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, 89, died during a court proceeding related to the case. The archdiocese released a statement regarding her sudden death.

"Sister Catherine Rose served the Church with dedication and love for many years and today we remember her life with gratitude. We extend our prayers today to the Immaculate Heart of Mary community and to all her friends and loved ones," the statement said, in part.

Holzman was part of the order of nuns known as The Sisters of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary. That order of nuns owned a large hilltop property that used to be a convent. In 2015, the nuns sold the property to entrepreneur Dana Hollister, bypassing approval from Archbishop Jose H. Gomez.

When the property was sold, the archdiocese intervened and called Hollister's offer a fraud. He also said the sisters did not have the authority to sell the property and that it had not been approved by the archdiocese or Pope Francis.

It then led to the archdiocese and nuns fighting over whether Hollister, who offered about $10 million, was a suitable buyer against Perry, who offered $14.5 million for the property.

Hollister was in the process of renovating the convent, which she planned to turn into a hotel and restaurant project, when she was sued by the archdiocese. It sparked months of litigation and highlighted the conflict between the nuns and archdiocese.

But in April 2016, Perry scored a major legal victory in the fight for the property. A judge cleared the way for her to buy the estate from the archbishop.

Her bid still needs approval by the Vatican.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentnunproperty disputemoneykaty perrylegal
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Katy Perry wins major court victory in battle for former Los Feliz convent
PROPERTY DISPUTE
NJ property owners fear redevelopment project will force them out
Exclusive: Village destroys backyard, says it's justified
More property dispute
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Black Panther' crosses $1 billion mark
Watch Kelly Ripa's 'American Idol' audition
Preview: 'American Idol' premieres Sunday on ABC
'A Wrinkle in Time' review
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man struck, killed on parkway after fight with girlfriend
Coffee shop refuses to serve police
Police: Man follows woman home, attempts knifepoint robbery
'Suspicious' death of SUNY student under investigation
1 dead, 2 injured in Queens stabbing
Police officer killed, another wounded in standoff
Out-of-state crews help thousands in NJ without power
Man found dead inside donation box
Show More
How to get your share of $1.1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds
Victims, gunman identified in veterans home shooting
How Oprah would spend 10 minutes with Trump
Police officer involved in high-speed collision sues mother of boy killed in crash
Man discovers massive whale bones along NJ beach
More News
Top Video
Simply NY: This is the go-to bookstore for star chefs
Adorable penguins take viral selfie
Man discovers massive whale bones along NJ beach
31 charged in drug ring in 2 states, foreign country
More Video