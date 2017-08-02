NYFF55 passes & tickets information

On-Sale Dates

Prices

Venue and Box Office Information

Accessibility

The New York Film Festival highlights the best in world cinema, featuring works from celebrated filmmakers as well as fresh new talent.Become a Film Society Member at the Film Buff Level or above to receive early ticket access to festival screenings and events ahead of the general public, along with the exclusive member ticket discount.August 28 (noon) - Board & Patrons, VIP PassesSeptember 1- Package Holder FulfillmentSeptember 6-Member Single TicketsSeptember 10, 2017 - General Public TicketsMain Slate & Special Events: $20 Member & Student / $25 General PublicOpening Night: Alice Tully Hall: $75 Member & Student / $100 General PublicCenterpiece & Closing: Alice Tully Hall: $50 Member & Student / $75 General PublicAll Other Programs: $10 Member & Student / $15 General PublicNYFF Live: Free! Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the corresponding theater's box office starting one hour prior to the talkAlice Tully Hall1941 Broadway (between 65th Street and 66th Street)Sunday: Noon - 6:00 p.m.Monday - Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.Also open until 30 minutes after the start of any performance.212.671.4050Film Society of Lincoln CenterOur box offices open one half hour before the first screening and close 15 minutes after the start of the last show.Walter Reade Theater165 W. 65th Street, north side, upper level (between Broadway and Amsterdam)212.875.5600Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center144 W. 65th Street, south side (between Broadway and Amsterdam)212.875.5600All venues are fully accessible for those who have concerns about disabilities. To make arrangements for wheelchair/companion seating:For screenings at Alice Tully Hall please, call (212) 671-4050For screenings at the Walter Reade Theater and Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center, please call (212) 875-5201