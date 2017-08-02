  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: Daily White House press briefing
NYFF55 passes & tickets information

NEW YORK --
The New York Film Festival highlights the best in world cinema, featuring works from celebrated filmmakers as well as fresh new talent.

Become a Film Society Member at the Film Buff Level or above to receive early ticket access to festival screenings and events ahead of the general public, along with the exclusive member ticket discount.

 
NYFF55 TICKET INFO

On-Sale Dates
August 28 (noon) - Board & Patrons, VIP Passes
September 1- Package Holder Fulfillment
September 6-Member Single Tickets
September 10, 2017 - General Public Tickets
VIP Passes and Subscription Packages are now on sale! Learn more here.

Prices

Main Slate & Special Events: $20 Member & Student / $25 General Public
Opening Night: Alice Tully Hall: $75 Member & Student / $100 General Public
Centerpiece & Closing: Alice Tully Hall: $50 Member & Student / $75 General Public

All Other Programs: $10 Member & Student / $15 General Public
NYFF Live: Free! Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the corresponding theater's box office starting one hour prior to the talk

Venue and Box Office Information
Alice Tully Hall
1941 Broadway (between 65th Street and 66th Street)
Sunday: Noon - 6:00 p.m.
Monday - Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Also open until 30 minutes after the start of any performance.
212.671.4050

Film Society of Lincoln Center
Our box offices open one half hour before the first screening and close 15 minutes after the start of the last show.

Walter Reade Theater
165 W. 65th Street, north side, upper level (between Broadway and Amsterdam)
212.875.5600

Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center
144 W. 65th Street, south side (between Broadway and Amsterdam)
212.875.5600

Accessibility
All venues are fully accessible for those who have concerns about disabilities. To make arrangements for wheelchair/companion seating:
For screenings at Alice Tully Hall please, call (212) 671-4050
For screenings at the Walter Reade Theater and Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center, please call (212) 875-5201
