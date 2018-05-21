ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

NYPD investigating sex allegations against celebrity chef Mario Batali

EMBED </>More Videos

It allegedly happened in 2005 at The Spotted Pig. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK --
The New York Police Department is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against celebrity chef Mario Batali.

The NYPD confirmed the probe following a "60 Minutes" broadcast Sunday night in which an unnamed woman accused Batali of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2005.

She says she remembers joining him for a glass of wine at a Manhattan restaurant, then waking up on the floor feeling drugged and assaulted. She says she talked to the police but never filed a report.

Batali issued a statement to CBS denying that he assaulted the woman.

Batali stepped down from daily operations at his restaurant empire and cooking show "The Chew" in December after four women accused him of inappropriate touching over a period of 20 years.

Batali has apologized for those encounters.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsex assaultmario bataliNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Patricia Morison, Broadway and Hollywood star, dies at 103
'American Idol' close to naming season winner
Sandy Kenyon reviews Marvel's 'Deadpool 2'
Broadway's first cooking show hosts ABC7 for special news-themed recipe
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire burning through 2 homes in Bronx
Mayor de Blasio preparing for marijuana legalization
Video of suspected wallet thieves in Manhattan
Funeral set for 10-year-old girl killed in NJ bus crash
Patricia Morison, Broadway and Hollywood star, dies at 103
Lava reaches ocean in Hawaii, creating toxic cloud over island
Kelly Clarkson gets emotional for Santa Fe at Billboards
Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'
Show More
Ticket sold in New Jersey wins $315 million Powerball jackpot
Trump wants DOJ to investigate if FBI spied on campaign
Police: Man arrested for drunk driving with young kids in car
Search on for person who sold K2 that sent 25 to hospital
Fire department dedicates truck to fallen Afghan war vet
More News