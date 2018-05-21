ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Former President Barack Obama, Michelle to produce content for Netlfix

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 46th Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards Dinner.. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

NEW YORK CITY --
Netflix says that it has reached a deal with Barack and Michelle Obama to produce material for the streaming service.

Netflix said in a tweet Monday that the former president and first lady will produce films and series for the service, potentially including scripted and unscripted series, documentaries and features.

Netflix chief executive Ted Sarandos said that they are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities.

Barack Obama recently appeared as a guest on David Letterman's Netflix talk show.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
