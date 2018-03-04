HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --The red carpet is ready for the stars on Hollywood's biggest night as the 2018 Oscars is hours away from showtime!
The long road of the award season will end Sunday night with the nominees hoping to take home the coveted Oscar statues. All eyes will be on who will win Best Picture.
Dolby Theatre and Hollywood has gone through quite the transformation leading up to the big day - and even with mere hours to go before the ceremony begins, there are still last-minute preparations underway.
Much of the protective plastic was recently removed from the red carpet, which was actually raised off street level, thanks to the rain. Thankfully, the skies cleared up just in time for the big day, but the show's producers did not want to take any chances.
"Listen, we're prepared for whatever. We make the investment early, the Academy does, and you know what, rain or shine, we're ready for this thing," said Joel Lewis, a red carpet producer.
The awards show, which is being hosted by late-night's Jimmy Kimmel for the second year in a row, comes as the Time's Up and #MeToo movements are taking center stage. Gender equality is expected to be a hot topic at the event.
Kimmel told ABC News' Paula Faris he's hoping to set the right tone.
"I do worry about that because I have a tendency to not strike the right tone in my life," he said.
One year after that unforgettable envelope snafu, Kimmel says he's still unclear about how the wrong envelope got into Warren Beatty's hands.
"Color-coding might be a nice thing to think of this time around, but I'll be honest, it'll be funny if it happened again," Kimmel said.
There were some incredible performances by women this year, making for a tough competition for Lead and Supporting Actress categories -- but there is a favorite.
"Best Actress certainly looks like Frances McDormand's award to win," predicted ABC News' Chris Connelly.
And when it comes to the men, Connelly believes Gary Oldman's chances of winning Best Actor are excellent.
"I would expect him to win," Connelly said.
While experts have their top picks, the most talked about category, Best Picture, is still a toss-up.
"'The Shape of Water' has a great chance of winning Best Picture, but it's not a lock," said ABC News' Lesley Messer.
Connelly said along with "The Shape of Water," "Get Out" has a good change to pull a surprise Best Picture win.
Last year, the enveloped snafu occurred during the presentation for Best Picture. Pricewaterhousecoopers, who counts the Oscar ballots, says there are new procedures in place so the mistake does not happen again.
