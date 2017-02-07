Oscars red carpet showcases actresses' maternity style, baby bumps

Showing off a baby bump and maternity style has become a regular occurrence at the Oscars and other awards shows.But before it was fashionable, in 1983 a pregnant Meryl Streep was glamorous in gold and shared a common red-carpet worry."Will I make it on the 3-inch heels?" she wondered.Since then, maternity red-carpet wear has come a long way. Cate Blanchett was her usual chic self when she attended the Academy Awards in 2008 wearing Dries Van Noten -- and lots of diamonds and emeralds.In 2014, Kerry Washington kept it simple in a strapless custom-made Jason Wu dress. The following year, nominee Keira Knightley went with a delicate floral print straight from the Valentino runway.During her first pregnancy, Natalie Portman walked the 2011 Oscars red carpet in a draped silk-chiffon gown by Rodarte. At the Academy Awards luncheon that year, she talked about her biggest concern when dressing for two."It's certainly all about leaving space for growth," she said.Getting that right can be tricky. During Portman's first pregnancy, fashion observers saw her in form-fitting gowns. This awards season, she has opted for more A-line dresses.At the Screen Actors Guild Awards last month, Portman and her bump got lost in a gown that just looked too big for the petite star.