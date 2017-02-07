OSCARS

Oscars red carpet showcases actresses' maternity style, baby bumps

EMBED </>More News Videos

Maternity fashions and baby bumps have become a mainstay on the red carpets outside the Oscars and other awards shows. (KABC)

Showing off a baby bump and maternity style has become a regular occurrence at the Oscars and other awards shows.

But before it was fashionable, in 1983 a pregnant Meryl Streep was glamorous in gold and shared a common red-carpet worry.

"Will I make it on the 3-inch heels?" she wondered.

Since then, maternity red-carpet wear has come a long way. Cate Blanchett was her usual chic self when she attended the Academy Awards in 2008 wearing Dries Van Noten -- and lots of diamonds and emeralds.

In 2014, Kerry Washington kept it simple in a strapless custom-made Jason Wu dress. The following year, nominee Keira Knightley went with a delicate floral print straight from the Valentino runway.

During her first pregnancy, Natalie Portman walked the 2011 Oscars red carpet in a draped silk-chiffon gown by Rodarte. At the Academy Awards luncheon that year, she talked about her biggest concern when dressing for two.

"It's certainly all about leaving space for growth," she said.

Getting that right can be tricky. During Portman's first pregnancy, fashion observers saw her in form-fitting gowns. This awards season, she has opted for more A-line dresses.

At the Screen Actors Guild Awards last month, Portman and her bump got lost in a gown that just looked too big for the petite star.

Watch the 89th Oscars hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday, February 26 at 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT on ABC.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsfashionred carpet fashionpregnancyaward shows
Load Comments
OSCARS
A look back at the Oscars 30, 20 and 10 years ago.
Could 'La La Land' win the 'Big Five' at the Oscars?
2017 Oscars: Nominees gather at annual luncheon
Fashion illustrations from the Oscar Nominee Luncheon
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
A look back at the Oscars 30, 20 and 10 years ago.
The Trend: Madonna, Qatar airlines, snowball fights, little surfer dancing
Could 'La La Land' win the 'Big Five' at the Oscars?
Nick Viall talks love, breakdowns on 'The Bachelor'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Watch
Columbia University graduate mysteriously found dead in Panama
Justices ask why states can't sue over Trump's travel ban
2-year-old SI girl found safe after Amber Alert; Dad in custody
Mom furious after daycare worker breastfed her son
Priest arrested on child porn, drug charges fired from church
Exclusive: Railroad fixes 26-inch rail gap hours after report
Show More
Karina Vetrano's family asks public for ideas for GoFundMe money
What we know about Karina Vetrano's suspected killer
Fee stalled: NY lawmakers postpone NYC plastic bag fee
Suffolk County working to create legal drag strip
Tornadoes touch down, wreak havoc in Louisiana
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Suspected jewelry thieves wanted on LI, captured in NJ
Child gets happy surprise after Make-A-Wish souvenirs stolen
East Village cafe allows you to get a latte and a haircut
More Video